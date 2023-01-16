In Austria, they announced the accusations of an employee who approved the departure of children from the LPR

VIENNA, January 16 – RIA Novosti. An employee of the department in the Austrian federal state of Tyrol, who allowed the departure of two Luhansk teenagers to An employee of the department in the Austrian federal state of Tyrol, who allowed the departure of two Luhansk teenagers to Moscow to their families, took actions that do not meet the “high requirements” of coordinated official activities, the possible legal consequences for him depend on the results of the official investigation and on the conclusions of the disciplinary commission, explained RIA Novosti in the press service of the land government.

“The possible legal consequences for this employee depend on the results of the internal investigation and on the disciplinary commission. According to current information, the steps taken by this employee do not meet the high requirements of a coordinated official activity involving all official bodies, therefore the State of Tyrol and the Tyrolean parliament had to take appropriate measures,” the agency said in a response.

On Saturday, it became known about the beginning of an internal audit in Tyrol at the request of the Ukrainian Embassy in connection with the return of two teenagers from the LPR to Moscow . The civil servant of the federal state of Tyrol, who participated in this action, was temporarily suspended from work. Earlier, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, told reporters that she had met with families from the LPR, who were returned to children taken by the Ukrainian side to Austria. According to Moskalkova, their mothers had earlier turned to her with a statement that their children – 17-year-old Anastasia and 16-year-old Anatoly – were taken to Western countries without their permission.

According to the office of the Commissioner of the Russian Federation, Anastasia and Anatoly studied and lived in the Lugansk Regional Lyceum-boarding school of physical culture and sports in the village of Kremennaya. In early March 2022, they were evacuated by the Ukrainian side to the Lviv region, and later taken to the Austrian city of Fomp without the notification and consent of their parents. According to Moskalkova, the teenagers were offered to stay in Austria, but they refused. Legalization of the reunification of Anastasia and Anatoly with their families was very difficult, including due to the lack of direct communication between Austria and Russia due to Western sanctions, she added.

Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said earlier that “the settlement required multi-level coordination of a whole range of logistical and legal issues,” and also thanked “all involved caring participants in this process.”

Previously, minors from the LPR were placed in Tyrol in one of the children’s institutions. The man suspended from work is an employee of the European Ombudsman Institute, as well as a Tyrolean civil servant. According to him, he received information from the Russian embassy that the teenagers’ mothers are in Russia and want their families to be reunited. The authorities of Tyrol were not informed about the transfer of teenagers to Russia, they are in close contact with the official bodies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassy and the prosecutor’s office and promise full support to the investigation, the press service of the land government said.