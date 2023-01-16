UN demands release of kidnapped women in Burkina Faso | Videos

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, expressed concern about the kidnapping of at least fifty women in Burkina Faso and called for their “immediate and unconditional” release.

CMIO.org in sequence:

More than 30 people kidnapped in southern Nigeria

“Dozens of women who had gone out in search of food for their families were abducted in broad daylight, in what may be the first attack of its kind deliberately targeting women in Burkina Faso,” the Austrian high commissioner said in a statement.

Armed men kidnapped some 50 women in the province of Soum, in northern Burkina Faso, on January 12 and 13, the government reported.

[ ���� BURKINA FASO]

��Plus de 50 femmes ont été elevated par des djihadiste présumés dans le nord du Burkina Faso à Arbinda. pic.twitter.com/AvBxdKsyNk

— (Little) ThinkTank (@L_ThinkTank)

January 16, 2023

In their actions, these armed groups captured the women when they were collecting wild fruits on the outskirts of the town of Liki, some 15 kilometers from the town of Aribinda, and in another district to the west of the town.

Türk also demanded an independent investigation of these events, to determine those responsible.

“The search has begun with the aim of finding all these innocent victims safe and sound,” the government said in a statement.

According to local officials, the army and its civilian auxiliaries have carried out unsuccessful sweeps of the area.

Burkina Faso, one of the world‘s poorest countries, has been struggling to contain the activity of armed groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State that spread from neighboring Mali in 2015.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report