Missile fragments found near a resort town in Romania

CHISINAU, January 16 – RIA Novosti. A fragment of a rocket was found on the Black Sea coast in the Romanian county of Constanta, Agerpres reported.

“A team of sappers from the Dobruja Emergency Inspectorate of Constanta County arrived on the Black Sea coast on Sunday, namely between the settlements of Periboina and Sachele, to pick up an element that is presumably an ammunition,” the publication says.

Experts determined that it was a rocket booster.
The fragment was handed over to the Romanian Ministry of Defense for study. The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations noted that the found object did not pose a danger to the population.
Residents of the country were urged to report this to the unified service 112, the mayor’s office or the nearest police station when they find ammunition.
Yesterday, 14:56

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova announced the destruction of the found part of the rocket

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
