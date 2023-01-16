In German Lutzerat, the last activists left the tunnel under the building

BERLIN, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The last two activists left in the German village of Lützerath, where protests were taking place against coal mining, decided to leave the underground tunnel under one of the buildings, The last two activists left in the German village of Lützerath, where protests were taking place against coal mining, decided to leave the underground tunnel under one of the buildings, report organizers of the protest in social networks.

“Inhabitants of the tunnel Pinky and Brain (call signs of the activists – ed.) themselves leave the Lutzi tunnel (diminutive name Lutzerat, ed.). Thousands of thanks for your life-threatening actions against brown coal and capitalism,” protest organizers wrote in their account on Twitter.

Thus, the village of Lutzerath, where the law enforcement forces began clearing from Wednesday, is completely liberated from the protesters.

Also, the Aachen police report that an action was suppressed near the village, during which activists in wheelchairs hung themselves on ropes from a bridge over one of the roads.

Meanwhile, the German government said at a briefing that they do not see radicalization in the country on the example of the events in Lutzerat, although the activists “crossed the line”, after which harsh police actions are considered justified. When asked by a journalist from the Netherlands present, who announced an attack by activists on his colleague, the Cabinet noted that these actions would be considered within the framework of German criminal law.

Earlier it was reported that more than 70 law enforcement officers were injured during the clearing of the German village of Lutzerat.

Law enforcement officers and representatives of the operational forces on Wednesday morning began clearing the German village of Lützerath, located in North Rhine-Westphalia, between Aachen and Düsseldorf. The German energy company RWE is planning coal mining in the area. According to the decree, the village was to be completely liberated from the people living in it before the end of January. However, environmental activists protesting against mining in order to save Lutzerat, at that time, occupied houses whose former residents had already moved.