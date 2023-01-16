Finland says it doesn’t know about new lists for extradition to Turkey

HELSINKI, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has not sent Finland a new list of people for extradition, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in a commentary to Finland’s largest newspaper Helsingin sanomat.

“I am not aware of any new lists of individuals,” Haavisto said.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Finland and Sweden should extradite 130 terrorists to Turkey.

“This is definitely a reaction, I think, to the events of the last few days,” the Finnish minister said, referring to the PKK supporters’ rally in Stockholm on 11 January.

Haavisto said he would follow the Turkish foreign minister’s visit to the US this week. Apparently, the parties will discuss a deal on the sale of fighters, the Finnish minister believes, and the expansion of NATO in the Nordic countries is a condition for the deal.

“I think this (a successful deal) is one of the key points. We’ll see what statements Washington makes,” Haavisto said in an interview with Radio Suomi.

Earlier, a rally by PKK supporters took place in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against the current President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan. A RIA Novosti source reported that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara had been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he was protested in connection with the action. Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop, in turn, canceled the previously planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, on May 18, 2022, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, Sweden’s and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.