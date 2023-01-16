Two companies of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash are being searched

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on businessman Firtash back in June 2021 in connection with his alleged involvement in the supply of raw materials, namely titanium, to Russian military enterprises. A Ukrainian businessman based in Austria denied the allegations. These sanctions became the basis for the judicial arrest and transfer of a number of gas distribution network operators of the Firtash group to the Ukrainian Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA). Nevertheless, the then head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, said in September 2022 that control over the gas distribution network operators owned by Firtash had not yet been obtained, since there was resistance from management.