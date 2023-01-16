World

Two companies of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash are being searched

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The Kharkivgaz and Dneprogaz companies, owned by Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, are being searched, the Ukrainian edition of Economic Truth reported on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Kharkivgaz and Dneprogaz reported an attempted raider takeover, saying that Naftogaz Ukrainy officials were trying to change the leadership of the boards of their joint-stock companies.
“On Monday, January 16, the companies Dneprogaz and Kharkivgaz, which are part of the RGK group (Regional Gas Company – ed.) of Dmitry Firtash, are under investigation by the National Police,” the publication reported, citing its sources. .
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on businessman Firtash back in June 2021 in connection with his alleged involvement in the supply of raw materials, namely titanium, to Russian military enterprises. A Ukrainian businessman based in Austria denied the allegations. These sanctions became the basis for the judicial arrest and transfer of a number of gas distribution network operators of the Firtash group to the Ukrainian Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA). Nevertheless, the then head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, said in September 2022 that control over the gas distribution network operators owned by Firtash had not yet been obtained, since there was resistance from management.
