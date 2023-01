Primakov commented on the situation with the Russian cemetery in France

“Firstly, not the “authorities of France ”, but the municipality of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois. Secondly, not all the money, but only what was previously paid for about two hundred burials that have no heirs. 200 out of 5200 Thirdly, they refused to accept a payment with the wording “temporarily” from the Russian embassy in France . And this is clearly due to the fact that “sanctions, how are we going to take Russian state money into our hands,” only here and there is politics,” he wrote in his telegram channel.