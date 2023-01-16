Primakov commented on the situation with the Russian cemetery in France

The refusal of the municipality of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois to accept payment from Russia for places in the cemetery where famous figures of Russian culture are buried is an unpleasant situation, but the problem is solvable, while the issue of payment does not concern all burials, but about 200 graves out of more than 5200, who have no heirs, head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said on Monday.

“Fifthly, no one is going to demolish, break or transfer anything … Sixthly, the money that the embassy used to transfer will be collected in a different way, Nikolai Ivanovich Lopukhin, regent of the Russian cathedral at the Sainte-Genevieve cemetery, is now busy with this de Bois, I bow to him for this. I think that Russian business will not stand aside, since the “official” and “government” money does not pass, “he said.