World
Primakov commented on the situation with the Russian cemetery in France
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The refusal of the municipality of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois to accept payment from Russia for places in the cemetery where famous figures of Russian culture are buried is an unpleasant situation, but the problem is solvable, while the issue of payment does not concern all burials, but about 200 graves out of more than 5200, who have no heirs, head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said on Monday.
Primakov drew attention to the fact that the French city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois did not accept funds from Russia to renew the lease of places in the cemetery of the same name, where a number of famous immigrants from Russia are buried. According to the publication, since the signing of an agreement between Moscow and the French city in 2005, Russia has assumed the cost of renting places in the cemetery where people without relatives are buried. In particular, writer Ivan Bunin, ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and poetess Zinaida Gippius are buried in the cemetery.
13:51
The Russian embassy commented on the situation with the cemetery in France
“Firstly, not the “authorities of France”, but the municipality of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois. Secondly, not all the money, but only what was previously paid for about two hundred burials that have no heirs. 200 out of 5200 Thirdly, they refused to accept a payment with the wording “temporarily” from the Russian embassy in France. And this is clearly due to the fact that “sanctions, how are we going to take Russian state money into our hands,” only here and there is politics,” he wrote in his telegram channel.
Fourth, according to Primakov, “Rossotrudnichestvo or the Russian House in Paris maintains lists of burials, organizes the public, but does not pay any rent or repairs.”
“Fifthly, no one is going to demolish, break or transfer anything … Sixthly, the money that the embassy used to transfer will be collected in a different way, Nikolai Ivanovich Lopukhin, regent of the Russian cathedral at the Sainte-Genevieve cemetery, is now busy with this de Bois, I bow to him for this. I think that Russian business will not stand aside, since the “official” and “government” money does not pass, “he said.
Primakov added that “the situation is unpleasant, there is no holiday, there is a problem, but it is solvable and local.”
July 31, 2022, 08:00
The West will not stop at the destruction of our monuments
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report