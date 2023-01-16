MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail were alerted by the reaction of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov to the UK’s decision to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail were alerted by the reaction of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov to the UK’s decision to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Monday, Peskov said that the vehicles planned by Britain for delivery are on fire and will continue to burn, like everyone else, the goals of the special operation will be achieved. Daily Mail columnist Chris Jevers, in an article for the publication, called the statement by Putin’s spokesman “a threat to Britain.”

“Stupid UK government, will sending strike weapons help end the conflict?” Windy Miller wrote in the comments.

“This is a fatal error,” added user harry200.

“Russia will strike back, and we will be the first on their list. But does Sunak or Ukraine care. No, these fools continue to spend money on Kyiv,” The Welsh Judge replied.

“A very reasonable comment from Russia. Our tanks will not change anything, so if we promised 500 vehicles, it would make sense,” said a reader named Worker.

“If Biden and Johnson had not pushed Zelensky to abandon any agreement with Putin, then the world might not have been plunged into chaos,” they stressed in response.

Some readers have attempted to explain London ‘s decision.

“Ukraine thinks that the West is helping them, how stupid. The West is using you to test its weapons,” the Briton shared his opinion.

“So this is how you test military equipment?” — agreed with the previous commentator.

Earlier, the delivery of tanks was reported in the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, this will happen in the coming weeks.

Vladimir Putin has previously noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, and the Kyiv authorities have forbidden it to themselves, “which looks somewhat unusual and even strange.” The President stressed that Moscow does not seek to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Russia has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that. At the same time, Western countries are increasingly talking about the need for Ukraine to continue hostilities, as well as supplying it with weapons and preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their territory.