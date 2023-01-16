World

Pilot spouses die in Nepal plane crashes 16 years apart

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
3 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The pilot of the plane crashed in Nepal, Anju Khatiwada, was the widow of a pilot who died 16 years ago under similar circumstances, Reuters reported, citing Yeti Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaul.
Anju Hativada was the co-pilot of a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed on approach to the city of Pokhara on 15 January. The crash killed all 72 people on board.
“Her husband, Deepak Pokhrel, was killed in the 2006 Yeti Airlines Twin Otter crash in Jumla,” Bartaul told the news agency. Then a small passenger plane crashed a few minutes before landing.
Bartaul added that Hativada “was trained to fly with the money she received from insurance after her husband’s death.”
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to the airline, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. According to a representative of the Pemba Sherpa airline, all 72 people on board were killed.
Passenger plane crash in Nepal

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

1 of 7

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

2 of 7

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

3 of 7

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
© AP Photo / Bikram Rai

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

4 of 7

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

© AP Photo / Bikram Rai
© AP Photo / Yunish Gurung

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

5 out of 7

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

© AP Photo / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

6 out of 7

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Prakash Mathema

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

7 out of 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Prakash Mathema
1 of 7

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
2 of 7

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
3 of 7

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
4 of 7

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

© AP Photo / Bikram Rai
5 out of 7

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

© AP Photo / Yunish Gurung
6 out of 7

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
7 out of 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Prakash Mathema

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
3 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

“Fatal error”. The Kremlin’s warning to London scared the British

14 mins ago

Zakharova called the attitude of France towards Russian cultural figures a shame

1 hour ago

Bloomberg: US is trying to blackmail Turkey out of fear of Russia

1 hour ago

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli military

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.