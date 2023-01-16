Pilot spouses die in Nepal plane crashes 16 years apart
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.
Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.
The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.
An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.
Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.
The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
