Pilot spouses die in Nepal plane crashes 16 years apart

The pilot of the plane crashed in Nepal, Anju Khatiwada, was the widow of a pilot who died 16 years ago under similar circumstances, Reuters reported, citing Yeti Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaul.

Anju Hativada was the co-pilot of a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed on approach to the city of Pokhara on 15 January. The crash killed all 72 people on board.

“Her husband, Deepak Pokhrel, was killed in the 2006 Yeti Airlines Twin Otter crash in Jumla,” Bartaul told the news agency. Then a small passenger plane crashed a few minutes before landing.

Bartaul added that Hativada “was trained to fly with the money she received from insurance after her husband’s death.”

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to the airline, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. According to a representative of the Pemba Sherpa airline, all 72 people on board were killed.