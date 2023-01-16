The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called the refusal of the city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois to accept payment for places in the cemetery where Russian cultural figures are buried as a shame. The diplomat wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

She also recalled that Russia, in turn, honors the memory of the soldiers of the Normandie-Neman regiment on an equal footing with its heroes and cherishes the memory of them.

“Do you know what I will say to those who left because they fell for panic, the screams of traitors and became a victim of either someone else’s malicious intent or their own cowardice? Remember one thing: if anyone accepts you, it’s the Motherland. <..> “Understand and forgive” is forever, even when we categorically disagree. Because we don’t leave our own people,” summed up the representative of the ministry.