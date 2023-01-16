World
Zakharova called the attitude of France towards Russian cultural figures a shame
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, called the refusal of the city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois to accept payment for places in the cemetery where Russian cultural figures are buried as a shame. The diplomat wrote about this in her Telegram channel.
The day before, the Monde newspaper reported that Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois did not accept funds from Russia to extend the lease of places in the cemetery of the same name, where such famous personalities as writer Ivan Bunin, ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev and poetess Zinaida Gippius are buried. According to the publication, in 2005 Moscow entered into an agreement with the French city and took over the payment for the places where people without relatives are buried.
16:28
Primakov commented on the situation with the Russian cemetery in France
“This is some kind of Necrophilia 2023. A shame of blatant inhuman immorality. Paris, obeying the herd mentality, came to war with the dead? <...> The cemetery, which was preserved even in Soviet times, is now making Paris hostage to its political disease. And this despite the fact that the graves, for example, of Napoleon’s soldiers in Russia are invariably maintained in decent condition,” Zakharova said.
She also recalled that Russia, in turn, honors the memory of the soldiers of the Normandie-Neman regiment on an equal footing with its heroes and cherishes the memory of them.
According to the diplomat, in this way France sends a signal to all “come in large numbers”, hinting that they fall into total dependence “not only during life, but also after death.”
“Do you know what I will say to those who left because they fell for panic, the screams of traitors and became a victim of either someone else’s malicious intent or their own cowardice? Remember one thing: if anyone accepts you, it’s the Motherland. <..> “Understand and forgive” is forever, even when we categorically disagree. Because we don’t leave our own people,” summed up the representative of the ministry.
Earlier on Monday, the Russian embassy in France called categorically unacceptable the situation with the refusal of the city of Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois to accept payment. At the same time, the diplomatic mission reported that now there is no talk of demolishing the graves.
December 13, 2022, 14:35
Ukraine received one hundred million euros of loan from France
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report