Bloomberg: US is trying to blackmail Turkey out of fear of Russia

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States is trying to put pressure on Turkey for Finland and Sweden to join NATO out of fear that delay will play into the hands of Moscow, Bloomberg wrote.
“The United States has warned Turkey that Congress may not approve the sale of fighters (F-16. – Approx. Ed.) If Ankara does not ratify the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO,” a senior Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.
Delaying negotiations on new NATO members is in Russia’s interests, so the alliance is concerned about Turkey’s refusal to ratify the application. The current situation allows Ankara to settle the existing differences with the northern countries over the Kurds, the publication says.
Last week, a spokesman for the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said that progress on Sweden’s admission to NATO is impossible until Stockholm puts an end to the terrorists operating in the country.
Turkish FM urges US to maintain balance in relations

On the same day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish Ambassador to Ankara and protested to him in connection with the propaganda in Stockholm of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Finland and Sweden, against the background of the events in Ukraine in May 2022, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. They were not ratified by only two countries out of 30 members of the North Atlantic Alliance – Hungary and Turkey.
Turkey threatens Sweden with 'much more tense' relations

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

