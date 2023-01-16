World

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli military

GAZA, January 16 – RIA Novosti. A Palestinian teenager has died in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
“A 14-year-old Palestinian teenager, Omar Hammur, was killed today by Israeli forces in the Dheishe refugee camp in the West Bank,” the statement said.
Palestinian media reported that the Israeli military stormed the Dheishe camp on Monday, leading to clashes with Palestinians. As noted, Hammur died from severe wounds in the stomach.
November 27, 2022, 18:52

Israeli military exercises begin in the West Bank

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

