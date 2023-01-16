World
The head of the British Foreign Office said he was happy to be under Russian sanctions
Last week, Russia put 36 British representatives on the “stop list”, including a number of cabinet ministers, including Cleverly, law enforcement officials and the journalistic corps.
“I was sanctioned by the Russian government. Good. If this is the price for supporting the freedom of Ukraine, then I am happy to be sanctioned,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account.
In addition to Cleverley, the chief of the general staff, Patrick Sanders, representatives of the leadership of the Strategic Command of the British Armed Forces and the National Cyber Security Center fell under the sanctions. Also on the stop list were Minister for Social and Economic Development of the Regions, Housing, Communities and Local Government Michael Gove and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden.
