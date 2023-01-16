World

Poland will increase the number of troops in the east of the country

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WARSAW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Poland is trying to increase the number of troops mainly in the east of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.
“Our goal is for the Polish army to be as large as possible, especially in the eastern part of our country,” Blaszczak, who was broadcast by Polish Television, said talking to young soldiers.
14:57

Media: Germany began the transfer of Patriot service personnel to Poland

He also said that 2.8 thousand soldiers of voluntary basic military service (a new type of service) are currently starting training in Poland.
“We have prepared 25 thousand places for soldiers of voluntary basic military service. Last year, more than 16 thousand people applied for voluntary military service. This is a good result, since we started training from the middle of last year. We are ready for what, if more applications, we will prepare more places,” the minister said.
Earlier, the Polish authorities announced that they intend to increase the size of the army to 300,000 people.
Yesterday, 03:50

It became known why Poland needs grotesque Russophobia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli military

8 mins ago

The head of the British Foreign Office said he was happy to be under Russian sanctions

27 mins ago

Vucic commented on the state of the Serbian Armed Forces

1 hour ago

Defense Minister resigns amid scandal in Germany | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.