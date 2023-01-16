Poland will increase the number of troops in the east of the country

WARSAW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Poland is trying to increase the number of troops mainly in the east of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

“Our goal is for the Polish army to be as large as possible, especially in the eastern part of our country,” Blaszczak, who was broadcast by Polish Television, said talking to young soldiers.

He also said that 2.8 thousand soldiers of voluntary basic military service (a new type of service) are currently starting training in Poland.

“We have prepared 25 thousand places for soldiers of voluntary basic military service. Last year, more than 16 thousand people applied for voluntary military service. This is a good result, since we started training from the middle of last year. We are ready for what, if more applications, we will prepare more places,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Polish authorities announced that they intend to increase the size of the army to 300,000 people.