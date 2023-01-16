Vucic commented on the state of the Serbian Armed Forces

BELGRADE, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Serbia, in the face of restrictions on the import of weapons, is forced to rely on its own production, in particular, UAVs, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said.

On Monday, the head of the Serbian state attended the report of the command of the armed forces on the state of the Serbian army and its capabilities in 2022.

In November, he pointed out that Western countries were preventing the supply of weapons that Serbia had acquired in the East, while at the same time delaying the receipt of weapons purchased from them. After the report on Monday, I again drew attention to this.

According to him, Serbia is “very negatively” affected by the crisis in Ukraine, “because we cannot import weapons and military equipment as we planned and paid for, and also because we cannot import spare parts.” “Therefore, we must focus on our own strengths, we have considered the security situation in our environment and the risks, we have compared the strengths of everyone else and we will continue to do so,” Serbian Radio and Television quoted Vucic as saying.

“We should be much more focused on obtaining new products of the Serbian defense industry, as we received (self-propelled artillery and missile systems – ed.) PASARS, (armored vehicles – ed.) “Milos”, (armored personnel carriers – ed.) “Mali Lazar”, (self-propelled howitzers – ed.) “Gvozdika” and the rest, we will also focus on drones…, primarily of domestic production, and we will invest a lot in improving the living standards of military personnel,” the Serbian leader stressed.

He specified that on February 15 he would sign a decree on increasing the personnel of special army units from 1,600 to 5,000 fighters, according to the previously announced salary increase.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. In 2022-2023, Belgrade planned to buy four Mi-35s, three Mi-17s, and 11 used Mi-35s from Cyprus.

In December 2021, Kornet anti-tank systems purchased in the Russian Federation arrived in the country. Over the past few years, Russia has transferred to Serbia 30 modernized T-72MS tanks, 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles, seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, and six MiG-29 fighters. Belgrade also acquired a battery of Pantsir-S1 missile and gun systems. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country wants to have the Russian S-400 complex, but cannot afford it yet.