Defense Minister resigns amid scandal in Germany | News

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht officially resigned this Monday, after several scandals that became more notorious since the end of 2022, local media reported.

Activists denounce police violence in Lützerah, Germany

Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to be replaced, the minister said in a statement published by the Defense Ministry, of which she had been the head for just over a year.

The ex-minister’s statement states that “the focus of the media on me for months makes it difficult to report and discuss facts about the soldiers, and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany.”

Über 25 Jahre hat sich Christine Lambrecht mit ihrem radikal uneitlen Politikstil in 4 Häusern verdient gemacht. Das ist nicht das Ende, das sie verdient und doch zeigt sie mehr Größe als so mancher männlicher Minister. Das Land steht vor der Person. Danke für alles, Christine! pic.twitter.com/zgQM05SGvC

—Mattheus Berg (@MattheusBerg)

January 16, 2023

Likewise, he expresses that “the valuable work of the women and men in the service and the many motivated people in it must be in the foreground. That is why I decided to make my position available.” He thanks all “those who are committed to our security every day and sincerely wishes them all the best for the future.”

Lambrecht’s successor is still unclear. Chancellor Scholz wants to decide “soon”, after accepting the minister’s request to resign, deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said in Berlin: “The chancellor respects Ms Lambrecht’s decision and thanks her for the good work she has accomplished as Minister of Defense during this difficult and challenging time,” Hoffmann said.

“The federal chancellor will immediately submit a proposal for the replacement of the office to the federal president,” he explained.

The minister was criticized for unfortunate messages, starting with her announcement in January 2022 that Germany would deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine as “a very clear sign that we stand by her side.”

In April, he took his 21-year-old son on a military helicopter flight, something made public when he shared a photo on Instagram that turned out to have been taken by the minister herself. Her Ministry said that she had asked permission and paid for the trip, but she was criticized for making a bad decision.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



