The European Commission announced the successful completion of Croatia’s transition to the euro

BRUSSELS, January 16 – RIA Novosti. European Commission (EC) reported on the successful completion of Croatia’s transition to the euro.
“The transition to the euro in Croatia has been successfully completed,” the European Commission for Economics and Finance said on Twitter.
In the last days of the dual circulation of the euro and the country’s former national currency, the kuna, almost all payments were made in euros, it says.
Croatia became the 20th member of the Eurozone on January 1, 2023. This association includes only the EU countries, among which are the largest economies of the union. At the same time, the euro is used not only in the eurozone – for example, it is the currency of Montenegro, neighboring Croatia, which is neither part of the EU nor the eurozone.
The euro was supposed to gradually replace the Croatian kuna: the two currencies were to be used simultaneously for two weeks. Also, a regime was provided for exchanging kunas for euros at a certain rate and with certain deadlines and conditions. For example, the exchange of banknotes and kuna coins in commercial banks will be possible until December 31, 2023.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

