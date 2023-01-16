Belarusian oppositionist Kolesnikova was transferred from the medical unit of the colony to a detachment

MINSK, January 16 – RIA Novosti. An activist of the headquarters of the ex-candidate for the post of President of Belarus Viktor Babariko, Maria Kolesnikova, who was taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Gomel in November and underwent an operation there, was transferred from the medical unit of the colony to a detachment, the press service of Babariko’s headquarters said on Monday.

Earlier, the press service reported that an ambulance took Kolesnikova to the hospital on November 28, she was in intensive care due to a perforated ulcer. According to the press service, after the operation, Kolesnikova was transferred to the surgical department of the Gomel hospital. And on December 5, they said that Kolesnikova was transferred to the medical hospital of the colony, where she is serving her sentence, then her father also met with her.

“About the state of Maria Kolesnikova after the operation: she was transferred to the detachment from the medical unit, went to work, but gets tired after the shift, begins to gain a little weight, feels fine,” the press service of the headquarters says.

Kolesnikova has been in a women’s colony in Gomel since last January. Earlier, the Supreme Court of Belarus did not satisfy the complaints of members of the presidium of the coordinating council of the Belarusian opposition Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak against the sentence passed by the Minsk Regional Court, leaving it unchanged. The Minsk Regional Court sentenced Kolesnikova and lawyer Znak to 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Znak and Kolesnikova, in respect of whom a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen at the stage of the preliminary investigation, were accused of crimes under the articles “conspiracy or other actions committed to seize state power”, “calls for actions aimed at causing harm to national security” and “creation of an extremist formation or participation in it”. They faced a maximum of 12 years in prison. The case was considered in a closed court session.