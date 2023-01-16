World

Media: Germany began the transfer of Patriot service personnel to Poland

BERLIN, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Germany has begun the transfer of personnel providing maintenance for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, which will be redeployed to Poland in the coming days, DPA reports.
“The Bundeswehr has begun redeploying its Patriot system to Poland. The first soldiers should leave today in their vehicles from Bad Sylze (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania),” the agency writes, citing sources in the department.
In the coming days, the air defense systems themselves will also be redeployed, DPA reports.
Earlier, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht, against the backdrop of an incident in mid-November with a missile falling in Poland on the border with Ukraine, announced an agreement with her Polish counterpart on patrolling Polish airspace by German Eurofighter fighters and deploying Patriot air defense systems in the country.
On the evening of November 15, a rocket fell on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, there were suggestions that the missile was Russian, but later Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there was no evidence of this, and that it was “highly likely” that it belonged to Ukrainian air defense. NATO voiced similar data. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border that day. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on the “missile incident,” expressed confidence that an impartial investigation and publication of its results would expose the provocation.
Ukrainian military came to the US to learn how to handle Patriot, media write

