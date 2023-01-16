Investigative Committee of Belarus filed another charge against Tikhanovsky

MINSK, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Committee of Belarus reported that the oppositionist Sergei Tikhanovsky, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison, who is the spouse of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania in 2020, has been charged with another crime of committing a crime against justice.

“Charge was brought for committing another crime, this time against justice… The Zhodino city department of the Investigative Committee qualified the actions of the accused under the article “malicious disobedience to the requirements of the administration of a correctional institution executing a sentence of imprisonment, committed by a person convicted of a grave and especially grave crime “, the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus,” the IC said on its website.

It is noted that “previously sentenced to 18 years in prison for committing a number of extremist crimes, Tikhanovsky, on the basis of a court order, was transferred to a prison regime for a period of 3 years in August 2022.” “The investigators found that the convict, while serving his sentence in the correctional institution “Prison No. 8″ in Zhodino, in August-November last year, repeatedly disobeyed the legal requirements of the administration of the institution. He violated the order of serving the sentence, did not respond to the legal requirements of the administration, was rude to them , provoked cellmates to conflicts,” the message says.

According to him, for the systematic violation of internal regulations, Tikhanovsky was repeatedly subjected to penalties. “The convict is on preventive records” prone to extremist and other destructive activities “…. The accused and witnesses were interrogated in the criminal case, copies of the decisions on imposition of penalties, copies of acts of seizure of prohibited items were studied and attached,” the report says.

Earlier, the Gomel Regional Court found Tikhanovsky guilty on a number of criminal articles, appointing him 18 years in prison to be served in a penal colony. Tikhanovsky was charged with organizing mass riots, distributing by a group of persons by prior agreement materials aimed at inciting social hatred against government officials and law enforcement agencies, threatening the chairman of the CEC, and organizing group actions that grossly violate public order. The verdict entered into force, Tikhanovsky was sent to serve his sentence in a colony in Mogilev. Last year he was transferred to a prison regime.

The trial of Tikhanovsky and five other oppositionists began at the end of June 2021 and was held behind closed doors on the territory of the pre-trial detention center in Gomel. All of them were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment – from 14 to 18 years.

In 2020, Tikhanovsky was going to run for the presidency of Belarus, but was unable to register an initiative group for his nomination as a candidate. His wife Svetlana was able to do this, she subsequently participated in the election campaign, the opposition considers her the winner. Tikhanovsky was detained at a picket to collect signatures in support of his wife. After the elections, she left for Lithuania, where she conducts her activities. Tikhanovskaya is a defendant in criminal cases, Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius refused