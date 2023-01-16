BRUSSELS, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission has taken note of the results of a national consultation in Hungary on anti-Russian sanctions, where 97% of the nearly 1.4 million participants were opposed to restrictions, European Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano said at a briefing in Brussels.

Earlier, the Hungarian government reported that an average of 97% of the participants in the consultation “rejected sanctions that cause serious harm.” According to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers, Budapest expects that Brussels will listen to the unequivocal results of the consultation and take measures to revise the sanctions policy, from which the European economy is suffering.

January 13, 15:07 Hungary opposed the “Iron Curtain” between East and West

“We took note of the national consultation, as well as the very low level of citizens’ participation in it. All EU sanctions are adopted by the member states unanimously,” Stano said.

According to him, the EU countries have already introduced nine packages of sanctions and are constantly reviewing them for strengthening.

“If in the future there are decisions on new sanctions or on their adjustment, then this will be a unanimous decision of the 27 EU member states,” Stano concluded.

The national consultation in Hungary lasted from October 14 to December 15, citizens were asked to express their attitude towards sanctions against energy carriers from the Russian Federation and sanctions that caused a decrease in the number of Russian tourists and an increase in food prices. Unlike referendums, national consultations do not have a turnout threshold.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.