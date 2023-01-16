World

Polish security forces tried to force refugees into Belarus three times in a week

MINSK, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Polish security forces tried three times over the past week to force refugees out through animal gates, the press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus said.
“Over the past week, the Polish military continued to try to push refugees into Belarus through the gates in the fence. The first case was recorded on January 11. The Polish security forces brought three foreigners from the depths of the territory and, under the threat of using physical force, tried to force them to go through the gate for animals,” it says. in a post released on Monday.
Later, on 13 and 14 January, a total of 11 people were taken to the Polish barriers. To the refugees who refused to follow through the gate, the Polish military, according to the Belarusian border committee, used pepper gas.
“These facts prove that Poland is grossly violating international law by bringing people to the border without any investigations and necessary procedures. In fact, the Polish military mock the refugees, taking advantage of their helplessness and vulnerable position,” the ministry said.
At the same time, according to the border committee, the border guards of Poland in their reports hide the facts of such “deportations” and deny the use of force and pepper gas against refugees.
Belarus declared readiness for provocations from Ukraine

