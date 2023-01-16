World
Arestovich admitted that he speaks Russian with children
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, admitted in an interview with the YouTube channel Rumor has it that he communicates with his children at home in Russian.
“I can’t sing songs in a language other than my native language, I don’t want to fake it when I hold a child in my arms, but I sing partly in Ukrainian, because I specially learned them. We always speak Ukrainian with children two days a week, and we sent them to Ukrainian kindergartens and schools so that they speak Ukrainian, and at home we speak Russian,” he said.
Arestovich also criticized the law, which provides for fines for non-use of the Ukrainian language in everyday life. According to the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, such projects “force to knock on one and the other.”
The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” on April 25, 2019. The document implies that citizens should use the national language in all spheres of life. For violation of this law, an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 3,400 hryvnia ($92) is provided.
