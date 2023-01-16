Scottish teachers go on strike for 16 days

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Teachers in Scotland have staged the first of 16 protests demanding higher wages amid record cost of living increases in a strike set to last more than three weeks, Sky News reported on Monday. Teachers in Scotland have staged the first of 16 protests demanding higher wages amid record cost of living increases in a strike set to last more than three weeks, Sky News reported on Monday.

“Teachers in Scotland are starting a 16-day strike programme,” the channel’s live correspondent said.

Strikes will be held only on working days from Monday to Friday, so 16 protests will drag on for more than three weeks and end on February 6.

On each of the strike days, teachers in two different municipalities will picket. As a result, teachers in all 32 Scottish districts will go on strike. On Monday, the protests will affect the city of Glasgow, where all schools will be closed, and East Lothian County, where classes will also be canceled for all students except those taking entrance exams, Sky News reports.

Teachers have previously rejected the repeated proposal of the authorities to raise salaries by 5% and demand a 10% increase in payments.

Last Friday, Scotland’s largest teacher union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), reported 22 additional days of strikes. Protest actions will be held on February 28, March 1 and from March 13 to April 21.

At the end of November last year, almost all schools in Scotland closed due to a national strike by teachers demanding a 10% increase in wages. According to Sky News, this was the first nationwide strike by educators in Scotland since the 1980s. Only a few elementary schools in Orkney and Shetland remained open.

In the UK, there is a wave of strikes against the backdrop of record inflation in the country. Railroad employees, lawyers, airport employees, postmen and workers in other areas come out to protest. After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.