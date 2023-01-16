World
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv
This is his first official visit as chairman of the OSCE.
“After a nine-hour train ride, we have arrived in Kyiv. Looking forward to productive meetings with Ukrainian leaders to discuss ways to enhance security and stability in the region and help people on the ground,” Osmani tweeted.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
