OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, who recently assumed the post of OSCE Chairman, on Monday arrived to Kyiv, meetings are planned at which the issue of Ukraine’s security will be discussed.
This is his first official visit as chairman of the OSCE.
“After a nine-hour train ride, we have arrived in Kyiv. Looking forward to productive meetings with Ukrainian leaders to discuss ways to enhance security and stability in the region and help people on the ground,” Osmani tweeted.
January 13, 18:01Special military operation in Ukraine

In the LPR, a case was opened against an OSCE employee



