BRUSSELS, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Belgian customs services have identified about 30 violations of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, the Belgian newspaper Echo reported on Monday, citing customs.

“Belgian customs found products in containers that may violate sanctions against Russia. The prosecutor’s office is investigating,” the publication reports.

In particular, according to the newspaper, the violations relate to the export to Russia of spare parts for equipment, chemical products, electronics, products that can be used in the military industry. In addition, we are talking about luxury goods, medical equipment, food.

Also, the customs services found imports of gold, steel, petrochemical products from Russia, the publication claims.

It is reported that since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Belgian customs services have checked 27,000 containers for the presence of sanctioned products, 500 of them are still blocked for a more thorough check. “To unlock these containers, interested companies must provide documents confirming that they do not violate the sanctions,” the publication clarifies.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions.

Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.