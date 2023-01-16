World
The President of the Philippines clarified the situation around the conversation with Zelensky
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied the words of a Ukrainian diplomat that Manila ignored Kyiv’s repeated requests to talk with Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the president, quoted by the local newspaper Manila Times, Ukraine was able to successfully contact the Philippines “a couple of months ago”, but the countries have not agreed on a top-level conversation.
“We talked (about the possibility of a conversation – ed.) A couple of months ago, but nothing was specifically discussed. That’s why we were so surprised when the special envoy (of Ukraine – ed.) took it and said that we do not answer them. We replied, it was just that concrete plans could not be made,” Marcos Jr. said. When asked if the Philippine government was ready to jointly support Ukraine’s peace plan, the president replied that Kyiv and Moscow should discuss this.
Earlier, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Malaysia, Denys Mykhailyuk, told reporters that since June 2022, Ukrainian diplomats tried to contact the President of the Philippines twice a month, but received no answer. In response, the Philippine Foreign Ministry reproached the diplomat from Ukraine that putting such issues in the press was not in line with “diplomatic practice.” Mikhailyuk later apologized. He assured that Ukraine appreciates the relations between the two states and hopes for support in Manila for its “peace plan”. Mikhailyuk also said that Ukraine is preparing to open an embassy in the Philippines, hoping that this will happen in 2023.
During his election campaign for the presidency, Marcos Jr., who won last May’s election, argued that the Philippines “does not need to interfere” in events in Ukraine.
