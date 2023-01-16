The President of the Philippines clarified the situation around the conversation with Zelensky

According to the president, quoted by the local newspaper Manila Times, Ukraine was able to successfully contact the Philippines “a couple of months ago”, but the countries have not agreed on a top-level conversation.

Earlier, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Malaysia, Denys Mykhailyuk, told reporters that since June 2022, Ukrainian diplomats tried to contact the President of the Philippines twice a month, but received no answer. In response, the Philippine Foreign Ministry reproached the diplomat from Ukraine that putting such issues in the press was not in line with “diplomatic practice.” Mikhailyuk later apologized. He assured that Ukraine appreciates the relations between the two states and hopes for support in Manila for its “peace plan”. Mikhailyuk also said that Ukraine is preparing to open an embassy in the Philippines, hoping that this will happen in 2023.