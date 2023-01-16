Most wanted Cosa Nostra boss arrested in Italy
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Law enforcement agencies in Italy have been looking for Messina Denaro since the summer of 1993, when he disappeared without a trace while on vacation in the seaside town of Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. Since then, the security forces have repeatedly carried out arrests of his associates, but the boss himself managed to hide from justice. According to some testimonies, Messina Denaro completely changed his appearance by undergoing facial plastic surgery.
In October 2020, Messina Denaro was sentenced to a second life sentence for his complicity in organizing the murders of the legendary Italian investigators Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, as well as eight police officers guarding them, in Sicily in 1992.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report