World

Most wanted Cosa Nostra boss arrested in Italy

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ROME, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Italian carabinieri have arrested one of the leaders of the mafia organization Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, a spokesman for the command of the security forces said.
Denaro has been a fugitive since 1993 and topped the list of Italy‘s most wanted mafiosi. The arrest, as noted in the video received by RIA Novosti, was carried out in Sicily in one of the private clinics in the city of Palermo, where he received treatment.
The detention took place the day after the 30th anniversary of the arrest of the leader of the Sicilian mafia, Toto Riina, nicknamed “The Beast”. After the arrest of Riina, and then his successor Bernardo Provenzano, he became one of the most powerful bosses of Cosa Nostra. Investigators assumed that Messina Denaro continued to play a leadership role in the criminal structure even while on the run.

Law enforcement agencies in Italy have been looking for Messina Denaro since the summer of 1993, when he disappeared without a trace while on vacation in the seaside town of Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. Since then, the security forces have repeatedly carried out arrests of his associates, but the boss himself managed to hide from justice. According to some testimonies, Messina Denaro completely changed his appearance by undergoing facial plastic surgery.

In October 2020, Messina Denaro was sentenced to a second life sentence for his complicity in organizing the murders of the legendary Italian investigators Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, as well as eight police officers guarding them, in Sicily in 1992.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Belgium reveals 30 violations of EU sanctions against Russia

17 mins ago

The President of the Philippines clarified the situation around the conversation with Zelensky

54 mins ago

A friend spoke about the family of Russians killed in a plane crash in Nepal

2 hours ago

“Vkusno – and that’s it” applied for registration in Kazakhstan

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.