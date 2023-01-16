Most wanted Cosa Nostra boss arrested in Italy

The detention took place the day after the 30th anniversary of the arrest of the leader of the Sicilian mafia, Toto Riina, nicknamed “The Beast”. After the arrest of Riina, and then his successor Bernardo Provenzano, he became one of the most powerful bosses of Cosa Nostra. Investigators assumed that Messina Denaro continued to play a leadership role in the criminal structure even while on the run.

Law enforcement agencies in Italy have been looking for Messina Denaro since the summer of 1993, when he disappeared without a trace while on vacation in the seaside town of Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. Since then, the security forces have repeatedly carried out arrests of his associates, but the boss himself managed to hide from justice. According to some testimonies, Messina Denaro completely changed his appearance by undergoing facial plastic surgery.

In October 2020, Messina Denaro was sentenced to a second life sentence for his complicity in organizing the murders of the legendary Italian investigators Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, as well as eight police officers guarding them, in Sicily in 1992.