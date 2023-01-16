World

A friend spoke about the family of Russians killed in a plane crash in Nepal

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 16 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Three residents of Rostov-on-Don, who died in a plane crash in Nepal, traveled around India and Nepal for several months before that, a family friend told RIA Novosti.
An ATR 72 passenger plane operated by Yeti Airlines flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new airport in Pokhara. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane that crashed in Nepal. They all died.
According to the interlocutor of the agency, among the dead were three residents of Rostov-on-Don. “(On the plane) was Vika (Altunina) with her husband and his second cousin … They traveled,” he said, adding that in early November they flew to India, and then flew to Nepal.
Previously, Altunina taught, and then she and her husband opened an ice cream parlor in Rostov-on-Don. Here they have close relatives.
Passenger plane crash in Nepal

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

1 of 7

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed between the old and new Pokhara airport.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

2 of 7

Among the passengers of the crashed plane were 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, India, Korea, Ireland, Argentina, France and Australia.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

3 of 7

The embassy in Kathmandu is investigating the fate of the four Russians who were on board the liner.

© AFP 2023 / Krishna Mani Baral
© AP Photo / Bikram Rai

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

4 of 7

An eyewitness reported that during the landing approach the plane lost speed and fell on the left wing, then an explosion thundered.

© AP Photo / Bikram Rai
© AP Photo / Yunish Gurung

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

5 out of 7

Local residents suggest that the pilot sent the liner into the gorge of the Seti River, trying to take it away from the city.

© AP Photo / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

6 out of 7

The Nepalese authorities declared a day of mourning on Monday, January 16, to express condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Yunish Gurung
© AFP 2023 / Prakash Mathema

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

7 out of 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of people in a plane crash.

© AFP 2023 / Prakash Mathema
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

