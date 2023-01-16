A friend spoke about the family of Russians killed in a plane crash in Nepal

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 16 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Three residents of Rostov-on-Don, who died in a plane crash in Nepal, traveled around India and Nepal for several months before that, a family friend told RIA Novosti.

An ATR 72 passenger plane operated by Yeti Airlines flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new airport in Pokhara. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane that crashed in Nepal. They all died.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, among the dead were three residents of Rostov-on-Don. “(On the plane) was Vika (Altunina) with her husband and his second cousin … They traveled,” he said, adding that in early November they flew to India, and then flew to Nepal.

Previously, Altunina taught, and then she and her husband opened an ice cream parlor in Rostov-on-Don. Here they have close relatives.