“Vkusno – and that’s it” applied for registration in Kazakhstan

ALMA-ATA, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The Russian OOO Sistema PBO, which owns the Vkusno-i Tochka restaurant chain, has filed an application for registration of its trademark in Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Ministry of Justice of the republic.

“Currently, the trademark under the designation “Tasty and Point” is not registered in the state register of trademarks of the Republic of Kazakhstan. However, the expert organization (National Institute of Intellectual Property of the Ministry of Justice – ed.) is considering applications for registration of trademarks containing verbal designations ” Delicious – and that’s it, “filed on behalf of Sistema PBO LLC,” said the representative of the press service.

On January 5, the press service of McDonald’s in Kazakhstan reported that fast food restaurants operated by the Kazakh LLP Food Solutions KZ will no longer operate under the McDonald’s brand. It was indicated that the resumption of activities and the timing of the opening of new fast food restaurants under the new name would be announced in the near future.

General Director of Food Solutions KZ Asset Mashanov told reporters on January 10 that the company is currently working on launching restaurants under a new local brand. He did not rule out that McDonald’s could return to Kazakhstan in the future if problems with local supplies of products for the network are resolved in the republic. At the same time, answering the questions of journalists, Mashanov said that the company does not consider the issue of working under the Tasty – and that’s the point brand.

McDonald’s in Kazakhstan (Food Solutions KZ LLP) suspended work in mid-November 2022 due to restrictions in local supplies. McDonald’s franchisee in Kazakhstan is a major businessman Kairat Boranbaev, who, with a fortune of $590 million, was ranked 14th in the ranking of the country’s richest businessmen according to Forbes Kazakhstan magazine in 2021.

McDonald’s suspended its operations in Russia in March 2022, and later the company decided to leave the market completely and sell its business in Russia. The buyer was the licensee of the company Alexander Govor, who now manages restaurants under the new brand “Tasty – and that’s it.”