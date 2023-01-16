Moldova sees no threat of escalation of the conflict in Transnistria

CHISINAU, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, leader of the country’s ruling Action and Solidarity party, Igor Grosu, believes that there is no threat of an escalation of the conflict in Transnistria.

Grosu is in Romania on a working visit on the occasion of the celebration of the National Culture Day.

“At the moment, we do not see an imminent danger of an escalation of the military conflict in Transnistria. But the situation in the region itself is tense, we see anxiety both at the level of the population and at the level of local administration. Nobody wants an escalation. I hope it will be supported in the future,” Grosu was quoted by the Romanian edition of Agerpres on Monday.

Earlier, Grosu denied the statements of the director of the information and security service, Alexander Mustiata, that the Russian Federation allegedly plans to invade the territory of the republic in early 2023, including to use weapons from warehouses in Kolbasna. Grosu stressed that there is no threat of a possible “attack” on the country from Russia.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.