World

Moldova sees no threat of escalation of the conflict in Transnistria

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, leader of the country’s ruling Action and Solidarity party, Igor Grosu, believes that there is no threat of an escalation of the conflict in Transnistria.
Grosu is in Romania on a working visit on the occasion of the celebration of the National Culture Day.
“At the moment, we do not see an imminent danger of an escalation of the military conflict in Transnistria. But the situation in the region itself is tense, we see anxiety both at the level of the population and at the level of local administration. Nobody wants an escalation. I hope it will be supported in the future,” Grosu was quoted by the Romanian edition of Agerpres on Monday.
Earlier, Grosu denied the statements of the director of the information and security service, Alexander Mustiata, that the Russian Federation allegedly plans to invade the territory of the republic in early 2023, including to use weapons from warehouses in Kolbasna. Grosu stressed that there is no threat of a possible “attack” on the country from Russia.
Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.
Yesterday, 19:42

Moldova explains position on anti-Russian EU sanctions

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

A friend spoke about the family of Russians killed in a plane crash in Nepal

2 mins ago

“Vkusno – and that’s it” applied for registration in Kazakhstan

35 mins ago

OSCE Chairman to visit Ukraine on Monday

1 hour ago

Rescuers find black boxes at Nepal plane crash site

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.