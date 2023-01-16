World

OSCE Chairman to visit Ukraine on Monday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. OSCE Chairman, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani on Monday will visit Ukraine, meet with senior officials and discuss security issues.
“Osmani will visit Ukraine today and meet with high-ranking officials,” the organization said in a statement.
It is noted that this is Osmani’s first official visit as chairman of the OSCE.
According to the release, events with his participation will be dedicated to security issues.
January 13, 09:42Special military operation in Ukraine

Boris Johnson plans to visit Kyiv in the coming months, media write



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

A friend spoke about the family of Russians killed in a plane crash in Nepal

2 mins ago

“Vkusno – and that’s it” applied for registration in Kazakhstan

35 mins ago

Moldova sees no threat of escalation of the conflict in Transnistria

54 mins ago

Rescuers find black boxes at Nepal plane crash site

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.