OSCE Chairman to visit Ukraine on Monday

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. OSCE Chairman, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani on Monday OSCE Chairman, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani on Monday will visit Ukraine, meet with senior officials and discuss security issues.

“Osmani will visit Ukraine today and meet with high-ranking officials,” the organization said in a statement.

It is noted that this is Osmani’s first official visit as chairman of the OSCE.

According to the release, events with his participation will be dedicated to security issues.