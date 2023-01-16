Rescuers find black boxes at Nepal plane crash site

NEW DELHI, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Rescuers found the flight recorders of the ATR-72 plane that crashed in Nepal the day before, Sher Bat Thakur, a spokesman for Kathmandu Airport, said.

“The black boxes – the cockpit voice recorder and the flight recorder – of the crashed plane have been found,” Thakur told Ani.

Yesterday, 11:18Tourism Plane crash in Nepal caught on video

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu crashed on Sunday between the old and new Pokhara airport. According to an airline spokesman, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. Four Russians were on board the plane, according to the Russian embassy in Nepal, they all died.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has confirmed the death of 68 people in the plane crash. In turn, a spokesman for the Pemba Sherpa airline said that all 72 people on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal were killed.

The search and rescue operation at the crash site continues. The causes of the accident are being investigated, according to preliminary data, the cause of the crash could be a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

The Nepalese authorities have formed a commission to investigate the causes of the plane crash and are expected to submit a report within 45 days. According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction could become the cause of the plane crash. The Nepalese authorities also declared Monday a day of mourning in connection with the plane crash.