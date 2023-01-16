World

Cambodia started training Ukrainian sappers

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) has officially started training Ukrainian sappers, technical support was provided by the Japanese government, local newspaper Khmer Times reports.
According to her, Cambodian specialists will train Ukrainians who arrived in the country in demining skills, as well as how to use equipment and tools to neutralize explosive devices.
“Training will focus on the latest technology and equipment for landmine clearance and clearance,” CMAC chief Heng Ratanu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
He specified that the Japanese government provided technical support for the training through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
In December 2022, the Cambodian authorities sent three demining experts to Ukraine to help train local deminers.
Spain will accept more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers for training

