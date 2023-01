Podolyak revealed how Zelensky will take advantage of friendship with the Prime Minister of Canada

At the same time, Canadian Defense Ministry spokesman Daniel Minden did not say whether Ottawa would provide these tanks if Germany gave the go-ahead.

“Canada will continue to support Ukraine, and we are considering various options for continuing to provide Ukraine with comprehensive military assistance,” he said.

The article recalls that Ottawa bought 82 Leopard 2 tanks from Berlin in 2007.

This week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country would donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The head of Finland, Sauli Niiniste, also announced his readiness to consider the possibility of participating in the supply of this military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their number will be small.