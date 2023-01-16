World

Podolyak revealed how Zelensky will take advantage of friendship with the Prime Minister of Canada

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

“Obviously, President Zelensky, who has friendly relations with the Prime Minister of Canada, will ask for heavy tanks. The move to transfer armored vehicles should be with Germany, because it is the owner of the technology. This should happen naturally, and Germany should take the lead in this process,” Podolyak said.

At the same time, Canadian Defense Ministry spokesman Daniel Minden did not say whether Ottawa would provide these tanks if Germany gave the go-ahead.

“Canada will continue to support Ukraine, and we are considering various options for continuing to provide Ukraine with comprehensive military assistance,” he said.

The article recalls that Ottawa bought 82 Leopard 2 tanks from Berlin in 2007.

This week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country would donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The head of Finland, Sauli Niiniste, also announced his readiness to consider the possibility of participating in the supply of this military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their number will be small.

The start of deliveries of German-made tanks to Ukraine requires Germany‘s permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany, Poland and Finland, Spain, Greece and Denmark have Leopard tanks, Finnish media wrote earlier.
Since February 24, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
