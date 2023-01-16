Podolyak revealed how Zelensky will take advantage of friendship with the Prime Minister of Canada
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Obviously, President Zelensky, who has friendly relations with the Prime Minister of Canada, will ask for heavy tanks. The move to transfer armored vehicles should be with Germany, because it is the owner of the technology. This should happen naturally, and Germany should take the lead in this process,” Podolyak said.
“Canada will continue to support Ukraine, and we are considering various options for continuing to provide Ukraine with comprehensive military assistance,” he said.
The article recalls that Ottawa bought 82 Leopard 2 tanks from Berlin in 2007.
This week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country would donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The head of Finland, Sauli Niiniste, also announced his readiness to consider the possibility of participating in the supply of this military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their number will be small.
The West was afraid of a turning point on the Ukrainian front. Therefore, urgently sends tanks
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report