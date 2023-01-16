Podolyak revealed how Zelensky will take advantage of friendship with the Prime Minister of Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

“Obviously, President Zelensky, who has friendly relations with the Prime Minister of Canada, will ask for heavy tanks. The move to transfer armored vehicles should be with Germany, because it is the owner of the technology. This should happen naturally, and Germany should take the lead in this process,” Podolyak said.