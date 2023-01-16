China noted important changes in Germany’s policy on Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The West was afraid of a turning point on the Ukrainian front. Therefore, urgently sends tanks
“Germany should supply tanks to Ukraine, and the United States will not do this even with the lend-lease law, they have good relations,” a third noted.
“The United States and the West are using Ukraine as a testing ground for weapons and equipment,” another user shared his opinion.
“The United States will then blame Europe for the poor implementation of instructions,” the reader concluded.
Since February 24, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the United States and NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
“There will be no war with Russia”: German politician responded to Melnik’s demand
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report