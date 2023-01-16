Germany says Gepard SZU sold to Qatar should be transferred to Kyiv

“The Gepard tanks in Qatar are currently not needed there and are in working order, so I think it would be very good to buy them back,” an MP from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. .

According to him, it is necessary “to do everything that can contribute to the victory of Ukraine.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.