Germany says Gepard SZU sold to Qatar should be transferred to Kyiv
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. German MP Roderich Kizewetter called for “buying back” the 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SZU) previously transferred to Qatar in order to supply them to Ukraine.
“The Gepard tanks in Qatar are currently not needed there and are in working order, so I think it would be very good to buy them back,” an MP from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. .
According to him, it is necessary “to do everything that can contribute to the victory of Ukraine.”
Berlin for the entire time of the special operation of the Russian Federation supplied Kyiv with 30 Gepard SZU.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.
