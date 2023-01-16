Plane crashes in South Africa and its two crew die | News

The South African Air Rescue Coordination Center (ARCC) announced that two people died this Sunday after a private plane crashed that was covering a training flight in Johannesburg, northwest of that African country.

In statements to local media, the head of the ARCC, Gregory Critchle, specified that the two passengers suffered serious injuries that caused their death.

Previously, paramedics from a private ambulance service who went to the scene announced that three people had died, but it was later confirmed that it was only two.

ICYMI: The SACAA issued out a media release earlier on a light aircraft accident that happened in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, this morning.

— SA Civil Aviation Authority – SACAA (@OfficialSACAA)

January 15, 2023

According to the spokesman for the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), Sisa Majola, the plane departed from Grand Central airport, Gauteng province, on a training flight that was scheduled to return to the same place of departure. takeoff.

Sacaa explained that the device plunged into a mountain in Nasrec, a southwestern suburb of Johannesburg, in an area where there are no homes or other infrastructure.

He added that the small aircraft suffered considerable damage and that a preliminary report on the accident and its probable causes will be issued within 30 days.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



