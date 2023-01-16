Majority of Japanese against rising military spending, media write

TOKYO, January 16 – RIA Novosti. A majority of Japanese oppose rising military spending in principle and oppose higher taxes to raise military spending, the Yomiuri newspaper published on Monday, according to a public opinion poll.

When asked “Do you support an increase in defense spending from 27.5 trillion yen ($213 billion) in five years to 43 trillion yen ($333 billion) in five years,” 49% answered no, 43% positive, 8% abstained from the answer. It is noteworthy that in the November poll, 68% were in favor of strengthening the country’s defense capability.

Even more contrasting was the response to the question of supporting the growth of defense spending through higher taxes as a source to fill the shortfall of 1 trillion yen (7.7 billion dollars) for this purpose. At the same time, the publication notes that even in the category that supported the growth of military spending, 40% are against the fact that they are replenished by increasing taxes.

The survey was conducted on January 13-15 by random computer sampling by telephone among 1072 people over 18 years old.