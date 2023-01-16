Extremist attack on church in Congo kills at least 17 worshipers | News

Report This Content

At least 17 people died and twenty were injured this Sunday as a result of a bomb attack on a Pentecostal church in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), attributed by the authorities to a group close to the self-styled Islamic State (IS). ).

The attack against the temple located in the city of Kasindi, North Kivu province, on the border with Uganda, occurred when the religious service was being held.

The spokesman for the Congolese Army, Antony Mualushayi, told the media that a suspect, a citizen of Kenyan origin, had been arrested. He said that the attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group that later claimed responsibility for the attack and that presents itself as an affiliate of IS in central Africa.

#DRC The Government condemns vigoureusement the attack on the bomb visibly perpetrated by the ADF terrorists, on Sunday 01/15/2023, against the citizens en plein culte in the paroisse of the 8th Communauté des Églises Pentecôtistes du Congo in the city of Kasindi in the North -Kivu

— Ministry of Communication and Media/RDC (@Com_mediasRDC)

January 15, 2023

At the same time, the Ministry of Communication assured through the social network Twitter that the objective of the bomb attack were “citizens in full mass in the parish of the 8th community of the Pentacostal Churches of the Congo, in the city of Kasindi.” .

The Congolese government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, rejected the fact, conveyed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and announced that the preliminary results of the ongoing investigations would be announced in the next few hours.

The victims of the explosion were rushed to care centers. It is estimated that the number of deaths may increase due to the seriousness of several injured.

Attentat à la bombe à Kasindi : L’armée fait état de 10 morts et 35 blessés comme bilan provisoire.

Elle a par ailleurs arrêté un suspect de nationalité Kényane, et appelle au calme et à la sérénité.

Them @FARDC_off Accuse the terrorists ADF d’être derrières cette attaque. pic.twitter.com/9jkGnHim2T

— Grands Lacs News (@GrandsLacsNews)

January 15, 2023

According to press reports, the ADF was originally a Ugandan rebel movement and is currently considered the deadliest group of the 120 armed movements present in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. They are accused of massacring thousands of civilians in this country and of having committed attacks in Uganda.

A report by the United Nations (UN) specifies that the ADF attacks killed at least 370 civilians between April and December 2022.

Starting in 2021, Uganda and the DRC launched a joint military operation against the ADF in North Kivu and in the Congolese province of Ituri, adjacent to it.





