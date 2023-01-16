GT: Nearly half of Europeans doubt US sanctions against Russia

World
Nearly half of Europeans doubt US sanctions against Russia
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Almost half of Europeans believe that the US actions in the Ukrainian crisis are unprofitable for the EU economy, writes Global Times.
“More Europeans are dissatisfied with relations with the United States and are concerned that the actions of the United States against Russia will negatively affect the economy of Europe,” the publication reported.
In addition, many respondents said they see the United States as the dominant country in transatlantic relations. They also reported a lack of confidence that their country’s strategy was for the benefit of the citizens, not Washington.
The Global Times Research Center conducted a survey in 13 European countries, including France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Hungary, Serbia and Lithuania, as well as Turkey, to identify views on US-European relations since the beginning Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The survey involved 7,536 citizens over 18 years of age. The questionnaire consisted of 44 questions on the state of security in Europe, views on relations between the EU and the US and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on European countries.
