World

GT: Nearly half of Europeans doubt US sanctions against Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Almost half of Europeans believe that the US actions in the Ukrainian crisis are unprofitable for the EU economy, writes Global Times.

“More Europeans are dissatisfied with relations with the United States and are concerned that the actions of the United States against Russia will negatively affect the economy of Europe,” the publication reported.

In addition, many respondents said they see the United States as the dominant country in transatlantic relations. They also reported a lack of confidence that their country’s strategy was for the benefit of the citizens, not Washington.
The Global Times Research Center conducted a survey in 13 European countries, including France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Hungary, Serbia and Lithuania, as well as Turkey, to identify views on US-European relations since the beginning Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The survey involved 7,536 citizens over 18 years of age. The questionnaire consisted of 44 questions on the state of security in Europe, views on relations between the EU and the US and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on European countries.
January 11, 14:25

Poll: Majority of French back protests against pension reform

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Extremist attack on church in Congo kills at least 17 worshipers | News

3 mins ago

The European Parliament told the uncomfortable truth about NATO

1 hour ago

USA declares major disaster in the state of California | News

4 hours ago

In Germany, they told what trouble awaits Scholz

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.