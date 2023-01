GT: Nearly half of Europeans doubt US sanctions against Russia

The Global Times Research Center conducted a survey in 13 European countries, including France Germany , the UK, Spain , Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Hungary, Serbia and Lithuania, as well as Turkey, to identify views on US-European relations since the beginning Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The survey involved 7,536 citizens over 18 years of age. The questionnaire consisted of 44 questions on the state of security in Europe, views on relations between the EU and the US and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on European countries.