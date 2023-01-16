World
The European Parliament told the uncomfortable truth about NATO
MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States created NATO to expand its influence in Europe, Irish MEP Mick Wallace tweeted.
“Politicians should start representing the interests of the people and stop representing NATO and the military-industrial complex. NATO was formed by the United States to keep the countries of Europe subordinate to American imperialism,” the politician said.
He also added that the people want peace and an end to the US-NATO proxy war.
NATO was formed in April 1949 after the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington. Initially, the block included 12 countries. After the gradual expansion of the bloc, 30 states became its participants.
