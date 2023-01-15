USA declares major disaster in the state of California | News

Report This Content

The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, declared a major disaster in the state of California, affected by severe winter storms, floods, landslides and landslides since the end of last December.

The declaration comes as authorities issued flood advisories for the region. About 25 million people live in the area where there is a risk of flooding this weekend.

Since the end of December, when another wave of storms hit the state, at least 19 deaths have been recorded.

Biden confirmed that there is a serious catastrophe in California and ordered federal help to carry out the recovery of the areas affected by the severe winter storms that have caused flooding, landslides and mudslides throughout the state.

This measure, a step beyond the declaration of a state of emergency, makes federal funds available to affected people in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties in California.

In particular, assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repair, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

More than 68,000 utility customers lost power Saturday morning, a number that more than halved by afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

Flood warnings have been issued for the region north of the San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

To the south, advisories were posted for parts of the counties, including San Mateo and Santa Cruz, where the small community of Felton Grove along the St. Lawrence River was ordered to evacuate.

An evacuation order has also been issued for residents of the Wilton area in the semi-rural southeast of Sacramento County. Authorities cited the threat of flooding from the Cosumnes River.

Swollen Salinas River flooded farmland in Monterey County, and to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Governor Gavin Newsom visited to assess storm issues. .

