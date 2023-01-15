In Germany, they told what trouble awaits Scholz

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is having trouble finding a defense minister after Christine Lambrecht’s resignation after promising that at least half of his cabinet would be women, writes Bild. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is having trouble finding a defense minister after Christine Lambrecht’s resignation after promising that at least half of his cabinet would be women, writes Bild.

“Scholz has a problem with women when it comes to appointments: at the beginning of his presidential term, he promised that at least half of his government team would consist of women,” the publication reported.

According to the author, the chancellor’s “trouble” lies in the fact that he focuses precisely on the gender of the candidate for the post of Minister of Defense.

“The Federal Chancellor must fill the Ministry of Defense, which is extremely important for the security of Germany , not in terms of gender, but solely in terms of the competence of the employee,” Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki commented on the situation.

Earlier, the spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense, in an interview with RIA Novosti, called rumors about the possible resignation of Lambrecht and said that the department would not comment on them.

January 13, 23:37 The German government has not commented on reports of the resignation of Lambrecht

Lambrecht has been heavily criticized in recent months, including by coalition partners. For example, the minister was criticized for offering to supply Kyiv with helmets for self-defense, and a photo of her son in a Bundeswehr helicopter during her business trip also led to a scandal. Played a role and insufficient equipment in the Bundeswehr and often breaking down military equipment.

The last wave of criticism was associated with a New Year’s video, where, against the backdrop of festive fireworks, Lambrecht mentioned the situation in Ukraine, adding in this context that she herself received “a lot of special impressions” and had many meetings with interesting people.