Israeli troops kill Palestinian at checkpoint | News

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at checkpoint

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian youths in Jenin

Occupation forces executed Ahmed Kahla at the Silwad military checkpoint in Ramallah after forcing him out of his car.

According to the Wafa news agency, there was a verbal confrontation between Kahla and Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint before he was “forced out of his vehicle” and shot “at point-blank range”.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 45-year-old Palestinian man Ahmed Kahleh near Silwad town in Ramallah.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupation forces took him out of his car and shot him directly. pic.twitter.com/txxrKi11Ox

— PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng)
January 15, 2023

With the death of Kahla, who was shot in the neck, then succumbed to her injuries, brings the total number of Palestinians killed in 2023 by the Israeli occupying forces to 13.

Israel’s Channel 7 said the man tried to stab the soldiers, a version denied by the Palestinians.

WAFA denounced that in 2022 settlers and uniformed soldiers from the neighboring nation killed 224 Palestinians in the occupied territories, most of them in the West Bank.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

