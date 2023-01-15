World

The head of the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that Kyiv needs more weapons

PARIS, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra after a conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba on Sunday declaredthat Ukraine needs more military assistance and more weapons.
“It was great to talk in detail with my dear colleague Dmytro Kuleba about the needs of Ukraine… Ukraine needs more military support and more weapons,” Hoekstra wrote on his Twitter account.
He noted that the Netherlands will continue to do everything to provide Ukraine with “what it needs to hold its ground on the battlefield.”
Earlier it was reported that the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine for 2.5 billion euros in 2023. In 2022, the total cost of Dutch military aid to Kyiv amounted to almost 1 billion euros.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

