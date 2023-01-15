Mezentsev named the key areas of cooperation between Russia and Belarus

MINSK, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Cooperation in the field of defense and space is one of the key areas of interaction between Belarus and Russia, said State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

“The presidents are setting the task of ensuring import substitution so that we form a single foundation for technological independence. Step by step is more and more successful. We still see five major interaction schemes. We love to talk about space: a huge return for the real economy, for the national economy, for farmers, including for defense,” Mezentsev said in an interview with the Belarusian TV channel ONT aired on Sunday.

19:50 Details of the upcoming flight exercises of Russia and Belarus announced in Minsk

In this regard, he noted that “the new spacecraft, on the creation of which the parties are already working, will provide unique characteristics for remote sensing of the Earth.”

“We see the tasks for ensuring the security of the Union State in a special way. It is no coincidence that out of the four programs that will be implemented this year, three are dedicated to border security and support in improving the infrastructure of the joint grouping of the Union State,” the Secretary of State said.

“If we talk about social components, then this, of course, is healthcare. We assume that in 2-3 years a real therapeutic vaccine against tuberculosis will be presented to the medical and professional public. Also, research on the so-called transdermal method of delivering medicines and drugs. This – something new that today is in demand by medicine for the health of, in fact, millions of people,” Mezentsev said. He also drew attention to the interaction between the two countries in the automotive industry.