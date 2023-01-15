The death toll from heavy rains in the Philippines rises to 27 | News

The death toll from massive flooding across the country caused by inclement weather has risen to 27, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Sunday.

Heavy downpours and flooding have ravaged the country’s central and southern islands since Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

In its latest bulletin issued this Sunday morning, OCD also reported that more than 614,000 people, or more than 151,000 families, have been affected by the series of low pressure areas and the cutoff line since January 2, with 11 wounded and 3 still missing.

Another 112,000 people, or more than 31,000 families, were displaced by the floods after being forced to flee their homes.

The affected and displaced population spanned 13 regions of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Eight cities and towns, along with one province, were placed in a state of calamity, the OCD also reported.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P258.3 million Philippine pesos ($4,702,793), while infrastructure damage was estimated at around 171 million ($3,113,347).

Some 1,281 houses were also damaged, the OCD said.

The OCD added that local disaster authorities were also monitoring the situation, with search and rescue teams still deployed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



