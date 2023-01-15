MOSCOW, January 15 – RIA Novosti. The US and NATO are at war with Russia at the hands of the Ukrainians, said Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, quoted by the local newspaper Istra24. The US and NATO are at war with Russia at the hands of the Ukrainians, said Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, quoted by the local newspaper Istra24.

“Washington and NATO, with the help of Ukraine, are waging a proxy war against Russia,” Milanovic said.

The Croatian leader stressed that he does not see the ultimate goal of sanctions against Moscow

“The plan cannot be to remove Putin. Sanctions cannot be a plan. This is nonsense, and we will not achieve anything by this. And Milosevic was not broken by sanctions. They resort to them from war to war. And who are we supposed to be? Slaves of America ?” he concluded.

The President of Croatia has previously spoken out against the training of the Ukrainian military, explaining this as a risk to the state. The country’s parliament also did not support this initiative.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security.

As the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted, Washington continues the policy of de facto and indirectly fighting with Russia to the last Ukrainian.