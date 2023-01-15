Turkey threatens Sweden with ‘much more tense’ relations

ANKARA, January 15 – RIA Novosti. Relations between Turkey and Sweden could become much more tense if Stockholm does not take action against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with youth in Muğla.

“If they do not take action against this situation, our relations with Sweden may become much more tense,” the head of state said.

According to him, the actions of the PKK take place not only in Sweden and Finland.

“As if Germany doesn’t have it? Not in France ? Not in England ? Unfortunately, these terrorist organizations continue to appear in all of them. Of course, as Turkey, we will define our attitude towards them accordingly,” Erdogan said.

He also stressed that Stockholm and Helsinki refused to extradite about 130 terrorists, although this is one of the conditions for Ankara to ratify the application for these countries to join NATO.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday that progress on Sweden’s admission to the alliance is impossible until Stockholm puts an end to the terrorists operating in the country.

This week, a rally by PKK supporters took place in the capital of Sweden, the participants of which made insulting remarks and gestures against Erdogan. A RIA Novosti source reported that after this, the Swedish ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, he was protested. Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop, in turn, canceled the previously planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the chief prosecutor’s office of the capital, and a criminal case was initiated.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18, 2022 submitted applications to NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. Now they have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.